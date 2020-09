BTS set their sights on Grammy Award Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published BTS set their sights on Grammy Award K-Pop stars BTS have said they want to win a Grammy Award after dominating the charts with their new single, 'Dynamite'. 0

