Khmer Rouge prison commander Duch dies at age of 77

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Khmer Rouge prison commander Duch dies at age of 77

Duch oversaw the torture and confessions of thousands of men, women and children at Tuol Sleng, a school turned prison.


Khmer Rouge Khmer Rouge followers of the Communist Party of Kampuchea in Cambodia

WorldNews

Khmer Rouge chief jailer Duch, guilty of war crimes, dies at 77

 The Khmer Rouge's chief jailer, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of as many as 16,000 Cambodians while running the regime's most notorious..
New Zealand Herald

Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum Museum dedicated to the Cambodian Genocide

