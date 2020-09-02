|
|
|
Khmer Rouge prison commander Duch dies at age of 77
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Khmer Rouge prison commander Duch dies at age of 77
Duch oversaw the torture and confessions of thousands of men, women and children at Tuol Sleng, a school turned prison.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Khmer Rouge prison commander Comrade Duch dies
Comrade Duch, a former senior figure of the Khmer Rouge convicted of crimes against humanity in Cambodia, has died. He was serving a life sentence after being...
WorldNews
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Comrade Duch, a former senior figure of the Khmer Rouge convicted of crimes against humanity in...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •VOA News
|
Tweets about this
|