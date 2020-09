Julianne Moore has been cast in Dear Evan Hansen Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Julianne Moore has been cast in Dear Evan Hansen Julianne Moore has been cast as mother Heidi Hansen in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Broadway musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Julianne Moore cast in Dear Evan Hansen

ContactMusic - Published 45 minutes ago







Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Julianne Moore has been cast as mother Heidi Hansen in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Broadway musical 'Dear… https://t.co/mvQcGUg1Yh 5 minutes ago ❥LimXfolklore🌳🌿❥ RT @FilmUpdates: Julianne Moore has been cast alongside Amy Adams, Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever and Amandla Stenberg in #DearEvanHansen https:/… 21 minutes ago AussieTheatre.com Julianne Moore completes the main cast line-up for the upcoming musical movie Dear Evan Hansen. https://t.co/zTGvZ5jJaL 9 hours ago