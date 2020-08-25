|
COVID-19: Warning over second wave
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:50s - Published
COVID-19: Warning over second wave
A community leader says the UK will tip towards a second wave of COVID-19 unless the government targets the virus in poorer areas.
