Back to school: Children return to classes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has backed athletes throwingtheir weight behind the Black Lives Matter campaign. NBA play-off fixtures inthe United States were postponed last week as players protested following thepolice shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin – with other north American sportssoon following their lead. It came months after the killing of George Floyd inAmerica which led to widespread protests that included Premier Leaguefootballers. Randolph, whose American father Ed initially left the country toplay basketball in Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a situation that is obviouslynot going to go away anytime soon. “When the whole George Floyd incidenthappened, there have been several incidents afterwards, so therefore themessage still hasn’t sunk in. People haven’t been educated on it properly."
Northern Ireland Education Minister Peter Weir visits St Joesph's PrimarySchool in Carryduff, as Primary 7 pupils in the province were allowed toreturn on Monday. Mr Weir says he is united with Chief Medical Officers inencouraging schools to reopen, and his focus is now on delivering educationfor Northern Ireland's young people.
Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their child back to school,according to a survey of 3,400 parents by charity Parentkind. But localauthorities will be able to fine parents who refuse to send their childrenback to the classroom up to £120, which can be reduced to £60 if paid within21 days. This has been described as a "last resort" tactic by the Departmentfor Education. Education unions like the National Association of Head Teachers(NAHT) have called for the ban saying fines will not comfort parents withvirus fears.
A major incident has been declared and homes have been evacuated after a freight train carrying a large amount of diesel caught fire near Llanelli in Wales on Wednesday night. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
As a new school year begins, Yahoo UK News Editor Chris Parsons explains the new guidance on when face coverings will be required in schools across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. From..