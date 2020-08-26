'UP govt created a false case': Dr. Kafeel Khan after release from jail

Global  
 

Dr. Kafeel Khan lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after he was released from the Mathura jail following the Allahabad High Court order.

Kafeel Khan, who has been in jail since his arrest in January, said that the Uttar Pradesh government had filed a false case against him and thanked the judiciary for mentioning this in their order.

Kafeel Khan said that for the first 5 days, he was not even given any food or water in jail and took a jibe at STF by thanking them for not killing him in an encounter when he was being brought to UP from Mumbai.

The doctor, who first hit the headlines during the BRD hospital tragedy, had been granted bail in February, but the state government imposed NSA thereby blocking his release.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, called his detention under NSA illegal and ordered his immediate release.

The High Court also said that the speech given by Kafeel Khan at Aligarh Muslim University was not provocative in any manner.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Freedom at midnight for Dr Kafeel Khan. Parl panel set to grill FB reps today over hate content row. 70% of those killed by Covid in India are men. Watch how a teenage girl took on mobile thieves. And CBI says there is no proof yet that Sushant was murdered. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

The Allahabad High Court quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, passed the order on a petition filed by Khan's mother Nuzhat Parveen. Dr. Kafeel khan had been arrested for making 'provocative' speech against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Khan had been in jail since January 2020 after an anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Watch Hindustan Times’ Senior Resident Editor, UP, Sunita Aron’s report.

Top 5 states with high active Covid-19 caseload report high level of recoveries too: Health ministry

 The top five states with a high number of active Covid-19 cases -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh -- are also the ones that..
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha after Uttar Pradesh government registered 13 cases against him. The leader alleged that there was "corruption" in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 management by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "I raised issue over the corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, several opposition leaders supported me, I write a letter against it," said Sanjay Singh.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government during a statement in the Rajya Sabha. He slammed the sedition case that has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged caste based survey in the state. The survey was allegedly conducted to study people’s perception f the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. He has been asked to appear before the police on 20th of September in connection with the case. Sanjay Singh said that how can any member of the upper house of Parliament be anti-national. He said he could be in jail in the next few days and slammed the Uttar Pradesh and the Central government. The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said that the government is indulging in politics of hatred. Sanjay Singh had earlier also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of buying critical equipment at inflated rates amid the Covid pandemic. He also made a personal jibe against Yogi Adityanath. Watch the full video for all details on the case.

As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.

A man and his car were swept away by flash flood in Uttar Pradesh. The scary incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. According to locals, the man is a police inspector and had come to drop a girl. The locals' initial attempt at rescuing the man didn't help. Later, the man was seen coming out of the floodwater from the other side. However, the man's car was washed away by the flash flood. Mathura has been reeling under heavy floods due to incessant rains. On Friday, the MeT dept said UP's eastern region witnessed lightning and thunderstorm. Light rains occurred in several other parts of the state.

A man, who according to locals is an inspector, was swept away by flash flood with his car in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Locals' first attempt at rescuing him didn't work and the man was washed away with his car. However, later he was seen coming out of the floodwater from the other side but the car was washed away by the flash flood. The city is reeling under flood like situation due to incessant rains.

Huge threat to national security as hackers attack NIC computers, steal sensitive information

 The NIC contains information related to the national interest, including the Prime Minister and the NSA, among others.
Snowden criticises Amazon for hiring former NSA boss

 The tech giant is facing criticism over its appointment of a former NSA director.
Former NSA chief Keith Alexander has joined Amazon’s board of directors

Gen. Keith Alexander is joining Amazon’s board of directors, the company revealed in a Securities and..
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai? This is what you need to know

 A prohibitory order stated that in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Mumbai from September 16 to 30.
A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index; Singapore on top

 Four Indian cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru — witnessed a significant drop in their rankings in the global listing of smart cities that..
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and Tiger Shroff was seen at a Juhu dubbing studio. Farah Khan Kunder was spotted outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Farah Khan was also seen offering a mask to one of the photographers. Abhishek Bachchan was snapped while he was walking down a road.Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Watch the full video for more.

If not for judiciary, I’d have been eliminated, says Dr Kafeel Khan

It was a bittersweet homecoming for Dr Kafeel Khan on Wednesday. Moments after walking out of Mathura...
Allahadbad High Court orders Dr Kafeel Khan's 'immediate release', sets aside NSA detention charges

In a major relief for Dr Kafeel Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered his 'immediate...
Dr Kafeel Khan calls UP govt 'stubborn like a child'; 2 arrested for supplying drugs to Rhea's brother Showik; Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for coronavirus; Rahul Gandhi slams 'Modi-made..

Dr Kafeel Khan has been cleared of National Security Act charges by the Allahabad High Court which also ordered his immediate release. Khan was arrested on the night of 30th January and has been in..

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohd Khan on August 25 over the fire that broke out at the state secretariat. Both the main opposition parties in the..

