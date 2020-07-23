Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video

Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video

Cardi B has revealed she was desperate for Lizzo to appear in her and Megan Thee Stallion's infamous WAP video.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lizzo Lizzo American singer, rapper, and songwriter from Minnesota

Lizzo Wrapped Her Locs Into Space Buns [Video]

Lizzo Wrapped Her Locs Into Space Buns

Lizzo is inspiration on literally every level: her music gets our own creative juices flowing, her beauty looks kick off lasting trends, and her words help guide people in a more positive, less hateful direction. And a new post that she shared on Instagram falls into the latter two categories with both an adorable hairstyle and an amazing message. We've seen people make viral posts, become, you know, internet celebrities, and actually start making money and have careers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Lizzo heading to TV with Amazon production deal [Video]

Lizzo heading to TV with Amazon production deal

Lizzo has set her sights on conquering the small screen after teaming up with Amazon Studios bosses for a first-look production deal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Lizzo debuts green hair [Video]

Lizzo debuts green hair

Lizzo has hit the bottle and transformed herself into a green-haired goddess.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Cardi B Cardi B American rapper from New York

Bible Reader Faces Off with Woman Reading Cardi B's 'WAP' Lyrics

 The words of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion came head-to-head with the word of the Lord on a city sidewalk -- and it sounds like the former might've beaten out..
TMZ.com

Cardi B Selling Wet-Themed 'WAP' Merchandise Like Umbrellas and Ponchos

 Cardi B's not wet behind the ears when it comes to promoting herself, so it's no surprise she's selling "WAP" gear in a way that'll get everyone talking. The..
TMZ.com
Cardi B: Shortest Manicure in Ages [Video]

Cardi B: Shortest Manicure in Ages

If you keep up with Cardi B's ever-changing manicures, then you'll know last weekend she was walking around with ultra-long, Barbie-pink nails complete with crystal and pearl appliques. This week, though, the "WAP" singer's digits are looking decidedly different, not from a nail-art standpoint, but length-wise. For the first time in a long time, the rapper is wearing her nails on the short side — and she's not happy about it.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Cardi B takes fans behind the scenes of WAP on OnlyFans [Video]

Cardi B takes fans behind the scenes of WAP on OnlyFans

Cardi B has used her OnlyFans account to take followers behind the scenes of her new raunchy music video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

'Turn up Hot Girls': Megan Thee Stallion is fierce in heels during her first virtual concert

 The most well-known "Hot Girl" around, Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, performed in her first live virtual concert on Saturday evening.        ..
WorldNews
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident

The "WAP" hitmaker suffered gunshot wounds to her feet in an incident with Tory Lanez last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Cardi B Reveals She Also Wanted To Have Lizzo In The 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B had a lot of iconic women in her “WAP” music video, from collaborator Megan Thee Stallion...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens WAP Dance Video Goes Viral [Video]

Vanessa Hudgens WAP Dance Video Goes Viral

Vanessa Hudgens WAP Dance Video Goes Viral

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:08Published
Cardi B Ethers Melania Trump In A 7-Word 'WAP' Tweet [Video]

Cardi B Ethers Melania Trump In A 7-Word 'WAP' Tweet

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:51Published
Woman says she 'popped her knee out' while doing the viral 'WAP' dance [Video]

Woman says she 'popped her knee out' while doing the viral 'WAP' dance

TikTok’s latest dance trend is not for the faintof heart — or the untrained dancer, it seems.A user by the name of lib_bbbbbbb shared footageof herself attempting the WAP dance — and it..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published