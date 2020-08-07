Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judi Dench hates 'national treasure' label

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Judi Dench hates 'national treasure' label

Judi Dench hates 'national treasure' label

Judi Dench has professed that she hates people labelling her a 'national treasure' as it makes her feel like a museum piece.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Judi Dench Judi Dench English film, television, and stage actress

Ricky Gervais & Dame Judi Dench demanding end to animal cruelty in new viral video [Video]

Ricky Gervais & Dame Judi Dench demanding end to animal cruelty in new viral video

Ricky Gervais and Dame Judi Dench are demanding an end to animal mistreatment in a star-studded new Animals Asia video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Dame Judi Dench reveals why she does not want to be called a national treasure

Dame Judi Dench has said she “loathes” being referred to as a “national treasure” because she...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Judi Dench hates 'national treasure' label https://t.co/cNCjpqgJD4 https://t.co/NFIaDtNQ1u 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dame Judi Dench's New Role [Video]

Dame Judi Dench's New Role

Dame Judi Dench is to play Sir Kenneth Branagh's grandmother in a new movie.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:16Published
Dame Judi Dench lands new role as Sir Kenneth Branagh's grandmother [Video]

Dame Judi Dench lands new role as Sir Kenneth Branagh's grandmother

Dame Judi Dench is to play Sir Kenneth Branagh's grandmother in a new movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published