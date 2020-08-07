Judi Dench hates 'national treasure' label
Judi Dench has professed that she hates people labelling her a 'national treasure' as it makes her feel like a museum piece.
Ricky Gervais & Dame Judi Dench demanding end to animal cruelty in new viral videoRicky Gervais and Dame Judi Dench are demanding an end to animal mistreatment in a star-studded new Animals Asia video.
Dame Judi Dench's New RoleDame Judi Dench is to play Sir Kenneth Branagh's grandmother in a new movie.
Dame Judi Dench lands new role as Sir Kenneth Branagh's grandmotherDame Judi Dench is to play Sir Kenneth Branagh's grandmother in a new movie.