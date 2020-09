Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jared 〽cFarland RT @mspmetrodet: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide… 9 hours ago Mark Cavitt TOMORROW: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide 2:30 p.m. update on state’s COVID-19 response. Watch here: @MichStatePolice 14 hours ago MSP Metro Detroit Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will p… https://t.co/XHAfPnTFfH 15 hours ago CeCe Rider RT @MichStatePolice: Governor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19 https://t.co/pvn9tgrJJX 1 week ago