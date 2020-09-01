|
|
|
Typhoon Maysak causes choppy seas off coast of Okinawa, Japan
Typhoon Maysak causes choppy seas off coast of Okinawa, Japan
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Typhoon Maysak waves batter Japan coast
Footage shows strong waves and rough seas from Typhoon Maysak crash into Okinawa, Japan, on Monday (September 1).
Weather authorities warned of the possibility of a storm surge, heavy rains and high..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39Published
|
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan
Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to US military bases, described gusts strong enough to cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
|