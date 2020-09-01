Typhoon Maysak causes choppy seas off coast of Okinawa, Japan



Related videos from verified sources Strong winds batter Jeju as Typhoon Maysak approaches South Korea



Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:18 Published 24 minutes ago Typhoon Maysak waves batter Japan coast



Footage shows strong waves and rough seas from Typhoon Maysak crash into Okinawa, Japan, on Monday (September 1). Weather authorities warned of the possibility of a storm surge, heavy rains and high.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39 Published 40 minutes ago Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan



Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to US military bases, described gusts strong enough to cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 17 hours ago