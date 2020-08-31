Global  
 

Trump defends Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse before visit to Wisconsin

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:15s - Published
President Donald Trump said that protesters "violently attacked" Kyle Rittenhouse, but the incident was under investigation.


US President Donald Trump Supports Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's Actions as Self-Defense

US President Donald Trump Supports Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's Actions as Self-Defense Donald Trump has recently expressed his support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was recorded...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


McEnany Punts on Trump’s Response to Kenosha Vigilante Shootings: ‘Not Willing to Weigh In’ Amid Investigation

White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* weaved around questions about alleged Kenosha shooter...
Mediaite - Published

Dem Rep. Slotkin: Trump's Kenosha Trip a 'Mistake'

President Donald Trump should not travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, as his visit could make...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBS News



rachaelmilla

RMILLA RT @NPR: President Trump declined to condemn the actions of the suspected 17-year-old shooter of 3 protesters against police brutality in K… 1 minute ago

therealherohere

Simon the unlikely RT @TheOnion: Trump Vigorously Defends Kenosha Shooter As Racist White Supremacist https://t.co/6uPEvLMfBP https://t.co/kOYsQndXMs 15 minutes ago

macbain317

M.Bayne (wear a damn mask!) RT @BarbMcQuade: By defending accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Trump is playing a dangerous game. Vigilante justice is the opposit… 15 minutes ago

bibliophelle13

elle RT @fred_guttenberg: (1,7) It took me a day to figure out how to respond to this. Yesterday, the current occupant of the White House defen… 21 minutes ago

GBP1966

Dirk Hoppe RT @EsumePatrick: I‘m Outta words.... https://t.co/PQnyd74nkk 36 minutes ago

EsumePatrick

Patrick Esume I‘m Outta words.... https://t.co/PQnyd74nkk 49 minutes ago


Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, being charged as an adult for shooting 3 people at Kenosha protests [Video]

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged as an adult for shooting three people, two of them fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:58Published
'Life is not about ratings,' Bucks player says to Trump [Video]

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks responded to President Trump's criticism of the league and their social justice campaign on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
A comprehensive look at Kenosha during Donald Trump's visit [Video]

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, September 1 and toured the ravished region and met with local law enforcement amidst tensions following the shooting of Jacob..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 16:37Published