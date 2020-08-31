|
Trump defends Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse before visit to Wisconsin
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:15s - Published
President Donald Trump said that protesters "violently attacked" Kyle Rittenhouse, but the incident was under investigation.
