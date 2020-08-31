President Donald Trump said that protesters "violently attacked" Kyle Rittenhouse, but the incident was under investigation.

Trump defends Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse before visit to Wisconsin

President Donald Trump should not travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, as his visit could make...

White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* weaved around questions about alleged Kenosha shooter...

Donald Trump has recently expressed his support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who was recorded...