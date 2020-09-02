Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the Kickstart scheme, which funds 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits, will provide a "real boost in opportunity when the economy fully recovers" as part of a wider scheme for Covid-19 economic recovery.

Report by Connerv.

