Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the Kickstart scheme, which funds 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits, will provide a "real boost in opportunity when the economy fully recovers" as part of a wider scheme for Covid-19 economic recovery.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.
Freedom at midnight for Dr Kafeel Khan. Parl panel set to grill FB reps today over hate content row. 70% of those killed by Covid in India are men. Watch how a teenage girl took on mobile thieves. And CBI says there is no proof yet that Sushant was murdered. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
