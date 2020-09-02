Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund

Government launches £2 billion Kickstart employment fund

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the Kickstart scheme, which funds 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits, will provide a "real boost in opportunity when the economy fully recovers" as part of a wider scheme for Covid-19 economic recovery.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Secretary of State for Work and Pensions United Kingdom government cabinet minister


Thérèse Coffey Thérèse Coffey English Conservative politician


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 Other government doctors and scientists see the views of Dr. Scott W. Atlas as misguided. President Trump, though, likes what he hears.
NYTimes.com

COVID cluster from bus trip is latest evidence of airborne spread

 A study from China found that one person on a poorly ventilated bus likely passed the coronavirus to almost 2 dozen others.
CBS News
Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail [Video]

Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 14:37Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook suspends 453 Pakistani accounts for spreading fake news, anti-India propaganda

 In a major crackdown against fake news and anti-India propaganda, social networking giant Facebook has suspended 453 Pakistani accounts on the platform who were..
DNA

TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of alleged bias of Facebook towards BJP

 Party MP Derek O'Brien, who has written the letter to Zuckerberg also makes a reference to an earlier meeting between the two, where some of these concerns were..
IndiaTimes
EJ Espresso: Parl panel set to grill FB reps today; CBI on Sushant death case [Video]

EJ Espresso: Parl panel set to grill FB reps today; CBI on Sushant death case

Freedom at midnight for Dr Kafeel Khan. Parl panel set to grill FB reps today over hate content row. 70% of those killed by Covid in India are men. Watch how a teenage girl took on mobile thieves. And CBI says there is no proof yet that Sushant was murdered. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:21Published

Tweets about this