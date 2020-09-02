Global  
 

The US Open is stepping up

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:43s - Published
The US Open is stepping up

The US Open is stepping up

Sports Pulse: The US Open is using their platform to bring attention the frontline workers, BLM and other important topics


US Open: Sumit Nagal becomes first Indian since 2013 to enter second round of Grand Slam singles event

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian tennis player to win a round at a Grand Slam in seven years when...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Serena Williams secured record US Open win, enters next round

Serena Williams took her first step toward a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title on Tuesday by...
DNA - Published

Sumit Nagal breaks seven-year jinx for India in US Open 2020

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman to win a match in the US Open as he...
DNA - Published


