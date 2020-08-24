Global  
 

Therese Coffey: I have "no insight" into travel restrictions

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday.

