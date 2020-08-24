Therese Coffey: I have 'no insight' into travel restrictions

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says decisions regarding localised coronavirus lockdowns have to be "based on good evidence" in response to criticism from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, confirming that a small pilot scheme is now in operation to support low-paid workers in self-isolation to ensure their efficacy.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the Kickstart scheme, which funds 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits, will provide a "real boost in opportunity when the economy fully recovers" as part of a wider scheme for Covid-19 economic recovery.
Education unions are calling for a temporary ban on school absence fines asthousands of pupils return to classrooms in England and Wales. Over a quarterof parents say they are not ready to send their child back to school,according to a survey of 3,400 parents by charity Parentkind. But localauthorities will be able to fine parents who refuse to send their childrenback to the classroom up to £120, which can be reduced to £60 if paid within21 days. This has been described as a "last resort" tactic by the Departmentfor Education. Education unions like the National Association of Head Teachers(NAHT) have called for the ban saying fines will not comfort parents withvirus fears.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs a draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing, terms and question for a new Scottish independence referendum.
Fitness fans trickle back into gyms and swimming pools across Scotland, asFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon eased lockdown restrictions slightly ahead ofschedule. Liam Catling, who manages PureGym in Kirkcaldy, Fife, says peoplehave been keen to try the gym, which had been due to open for the first timethe day before lockdown began.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £59m package of support for the culture and heritage sectors, which comes from the £97m given to the Scottish government through the Barnett formula.
Theatres, galleries, comedy clubs, music venues and nightclubs are among the groups eligible for the new fund, with information on how to apply to be released next week.