|
|
|
DJ Erick Morillo de*d at 49
House music DJ Erick Morillo has been found de*d at the age of 49.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The US-Colombian figure died overnight...
*Erick Morillo’s *death is an avoidable tragedy that...
Clash - Published
|
DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who produced the ’90s track “I Like to Move It,” was found...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com •AceShowbiz •BBC News
|
Best known for his 1993 hit, "I Like to Move It," DJ Erick Morillo was found dead in Miami Beach on...
cbs4.com - Published
Also reported by •Daily Record •AceShowbiz
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead
Miami Beach PD said his body was found just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:38Published
|
DJ Erick Morillo found dead aged 49
The DJ was known for his 1993 hit track 'I Like to Move It', which he released under the stage name Reel 2 Real.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:56Published
|