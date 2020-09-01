Global  
 

DJ Erick Morillo de*d at 49

DJ Erick Morillo de*d at 49
House music DJ Erick Morillo has been found de*d at the age of 49.

House music Genre of electronic dance music

Erick Morillo's Death Raises Complex Questions

Erick Morillo's Death Raises Complex Questions The US-Colombian figure died overnight... *Erick Morillo’s *death is an avoidable tragedy that...
Erick Morillo, DJ and ‘I Like to Move It’ Producer, Dies at 49

Erick Morillo, DJ and ‘I Like to Move It’ Producer, Dies at 49 DJ and music producer Erick Morillo, who produced the ’90s track “I Like to Move It,” was found...
‘I Like To Move It’ DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead In Miami Beach

Best known for his 1993 hit, "I Like to Move It," DJ Erick Morillo was found dead in Miami Beach on...
DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead [Video]

DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead

Miami Beach PD said his body was found just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

DJ Erick Morillo found dead aged 49 [Video]

DJ Erick Morillo found dead aged 49

The DJ was known for his 1993 hit track 'I Like to Move It', which he released under the stage name Reel 2 Real.

