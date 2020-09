Nwamulunamma RT @kelvinbagwell02: I legit sent a request to the Canadian Minister for Justice, Hon. Kelechi (Kaycee) Madu on LinkedIn. He accepted my co… 2 hours ago

Alan Colner @AACWrath @chriscilantro @scottsantens @BernieSanders Of course he doesn’t work millions of times harder than the o… https://t.co/Li2hDPTkLU 10 hours ago

James @Ilhan @ArayaNardos Tax cuts are intended to help companies create jobs and keep American businesses from defecting… https://t.co/k4qyxAJEwy 11 hours ago

Mazi Kelvinbagwell® I legit sent a request to the Canadian Minister for Justice, Hon. Kelechi (Kaycee) Madu on LinkedIn. He accepted my… https://t.co/zSJcxAdOA2 15 hours ago

BLM! END QUALIFIED IMMUNITY Bezos' work day is probably comparable to other executives in America. They put in less than 40 hrs per week. But t… https://t.co/h3uqVYgnR4 15 hours ago

Empowering PEOPLE On A Web Without Barriers Paid less than $5 for 24 clicks to the new talking website for one of the Bespoke Hotels. Link coming soon… Talk… https://t.co/Q3QfO5rQWu 16 hours ago

Five by Five @joshb3600 Rita Hayworth was forced into cosmetic changed to look less "exotic" by Hollywood executives. She also a… https://t.co/TIeh0BfEcW 17 hours ago