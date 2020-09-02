Notorious Cambodian prison commander dead at 77
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:08s - Published
4 minutes ago
Notorious Cambodian prison commander dead at 77
The
Khmer Rouge commander known as " Comrade Duch," Pol Pot's premier executioner and security chief who oversaw the mass murder of at least 14,000 Cambodians at the notorious Tuol Sleng prison, died on Wednesday.
Gloria Tso reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Khmer Rouge prison commander Comrade Duch dies Comrade Duch, a former senior figure of the Khmer Rouge convicted of crimes against humanity in Cambodia, has died. He was serving a life sentence after being...
WorldNews
8 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Kaing Guek Eav was jailed for life for his role within the regime blamed for at least 1.7 million...
The Age - Published
4 hours ago
Tweets about this