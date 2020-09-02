Global  
 

Notorious Cambodian prison commander dead at 77

The Khmer Rouge commander known as "Comrade Duch," Pol Pot's premier executioner and security chief who oversaw the mass murder of at least 14,000 Cambodians at the notorious Tuol Sleng prison, died on Wednesday.

Khmer Rouge prison commander Comrade Duch dies

 Comrade Duch, a former senior figure of the Khmer Rouge convicted of crimes against humanity in Cambodia, has died. He was serving a life sentence after being...
Khmer Rouge chief jailer Duch, guilty of war crimes, dies at 77

 The Khmer Rouge's chief jailer, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of as many as 16,000 Cambodians while running the regime's most notorious..
Khmer Rouge prison commander Duch dies at age of 77 [Video]

Khmer Rouge prison commander Duch dies at age of 77

Duch oversaw the torture and confessions of thousands of men, women and children at Tuol Sleng, a school turned prison.

Comrade Duch, notorious Khmer Rouge prison commander, dead

Kaing Guek Eav was jailed for life for his role within the regime blamed for at least 1.7 million...
