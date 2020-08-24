Global  
 

RNC: Ivanka Trump: 'Washington has not changed Donald Trump'

Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:59s - Published
RNC: Ivanka Trump: 'Washington has not changed Donald Trump'

RNC: Ivanka Trump: 'Washington has not changed Donald Trump'

Daughter and advisor to the president, Ivanka Trump highlights his convictions at the Republican National Convention.


'Kamala Harris not competent, Ivanka Trump better'

Kamala Harris is "not competent" to be president, US President Donald Trump has said as he launched...
Mid-Day - Published

First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report

First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult...
WorldNews - Published

Ivanka Trump says at RNC "Donald Trump has changed Washington"

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, introduced him on Thursday at the Republican National Convention...
CBS News - Published


