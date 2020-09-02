Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon Maysak Heavy Rain In Jeju, South Korea

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Typhoon Maysak Heavy Rain In Jeju, South Korea
Typhoon Maysak Heavy Rain In Jeju, South Korea

Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county.

The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu.

Forecasters said the storm had maintained its strength.

Japan's Meteorological Agency reported that the typhoon was moving north at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rain and strong winds were also felt in neighbouring South Korea.

It is expected to travel to North Korea before dissolving.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Seaside42351838

Seasider RT @bbcweather: Typhoon Maysak is a strong typhoon and is barrelling towards the south coast of South Korea - excepted to make landfall lat… 26 minutes ago

NorthKoreaFirst

North Korea DPRK takes measures to minimize typhoon damage With Typhoon Maysak approaching the Korean Peninsula later this week… https://t.co/6hPwRfeksa 58 minutes ago

robinfabric

robinfabric RT @BBCLBicker: Just a few hours until typhoon #Maysak is due to make landfall in South Korea. Strong winds + heavy rain expected. Perhaps… 59 minutes ago

joshua0720

Goichi log https://t.co/DW9aq7KLDI Haishen, then, is expected to strike parts of southern Japan this weekend. Haishen may tra… https://t.co/3xXiAc6zpw 1 hour ago

BBCLBicker

Laura Bicker Just a few hours until typhoon #Maysak is due to make landfall in South Korea. Strong winds + heavy rain expected.… https://t.co/qnbVisynFc 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Heavy rain brought by Typhoon Maysak drenches children's playground in South Korea [Video]

Heavy rain brought by Typhoon Maysak drenches children's playground in South Korea

Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:09Published
Typhoon Maysak causes choppy seas off coast of Okinawa, Japan [Video]

Typhoon Maysak causes choppy seas off coast of Okinawa, Japan

Waves crash into a beach in Okinawa, Japan, this morning as Typhoon Maysak, causes choppy seas in the area. The typhoon moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published
Strong winds batter Jeju as Typhoon Maysak approaches South Korea [Video]

Strong winds batter Jeju as Typhoon Maysak approaches South Korea

Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published