Bihar polls: Amid JDU & LJP rift, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM to return to NDA

Bihar polls: Amid JDU & LJP rift, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM to return to NDA

Bihar polls: Amid JDU & LJP rift, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM to return to NDA

The Hindustan Awam Morcha (S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi is all set to join the NDA on Thursday.

The decision comes months ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly polls slated for later this year.

Manjhi, who left the NDA in 2018 to join hands with the Mahagathbandhan, will help the NDA in its Dalit outreach in the state.

While the formal announcement of his joining the NDA, will be made by Manjhi himself on Thursday, party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that HAM (S) will not merge with any other party and is joining the NDA as it wants development in the state.

The party spokesperson lauded the effort of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during these tough times.

HAM’S induction into the NDA comes at a time when JDU and the LDP have been engaged in a cold war ahead of the polls.

Manjhi had on August 20 severed ties with the Grand Alliance after spending two-and-a-half years in the opposition coalition.

Watch the full video for all the details on the story.


