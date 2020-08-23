Bihar polls: Amid JDU & LJP rift, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM to return to NDA

The Hindustan Awam Morcha (S) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi is all set to join the NDA on Thursday.
The decision comes months ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly polls slated for later this year.
Manjhi, who left the NDA in 2018 to join hands with the Mahagathbandhan, will help the NDA in its Dalit outreach in the state.
While the formal announcement of his joining the NDA, will be made by Manjhi himself on Thursday, party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that HAM (S) will not merge with any other party and is joining the NDA as it wants development in the state.
In Bihar, a man has carved out a 3-km-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya. Laungi Bhuiyan said, "It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village. For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal."
Member of Parliament and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, trained his guns at senior leaders of the Indian National Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who was a Congressman himself before quitting in March, accused ex-MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of leaving behind a debt of Rs 8,000 crore for successor Shivraj Chouhan of the BJP. Scindia also brought up Congress' pre-poll promise of waiving all farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. He said that the vow remained unfulfilled even in 15 months. Madhya Pradesh is set to see bypolls to 27 Assembly seats. The election will be held along with the Assembly polls in Bihar, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The bypolls were necessitated due to defection of over 20 Congress MLAs led by Scindia to the BJP, and deaths of some legislators. Watch the full video for more.
Union Minister RK Singh has said that the BJP can win elections in Bihar by itself but will not leave the JDU. Singh, who is Member of Parliament from Arrah constituency in Bihar, said that it the 2019 Lok Sabha polls made it very evident that BJP is the most popular party in the state. The Union Minister however reiterated that the BJP would not abandon its long time partner JDU. Singh also spoke on the seat sharing issue and said that it would be settled amicably. He added that seat sharing should be based on the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Singh also took a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan and said that the bloc has disintegrated and is nowhere in the fray in the upcoming Bihar polls and added that the induction of Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustan Awam Morcha into the NDA was evidence of the same. He also said that many MLAs and MLCs who were with the Grand Alliance have also crossed over to the NDA. Watch the full video for all the details.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP, for launching its campaign song 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' ahead of Bihar Assembly elections and said that the party should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in the state where it has been "borrowing the face of Nitish Kumar for 24 years". "BJP speaks about 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar', I would like to advise them that BJP should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in Bihar. They have been borrowing someone else's (Nitish Kumar's) face for 24 years," said Yadav.
BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Patna on September 11. He is on a two-day poll-related visit in the state. He will interact with party workers and leaders over upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually addressed the members of the party's Bihar working committee. He made it clear that incumbent Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar of the..
