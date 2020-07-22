'Ready to Lead' teaching essential leadership skills

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 days ago

Over the past few years... rochester has welcomed more than 120 under?

*- represented people to serve in city leadership positions.

That includes people of color, those with disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

"*g?

"*b?

"*t?

That's according to the program, "ready to lead."

One of the members with "ready to lead" is a director here at family service rochester and she tells me it gives her chills seeing all those people they've helped now serving as important roles in the community.

"ready to lead" is a program in rochester that's been around since the 90s.

It helps under?

"* represented people in the community build the skills and confidence to join community leadership positions... such as serving on government boards, commissions or committees.

April sutor tells me the program isn't an organization with staff... all the people you see here helping out are volunteers.

There are four sessions coming up that'll teach you about the roles and responsibilities board members have, how to understand financial statements, network and discuss the robert's rule of order — which is what most board of directors must follow.

"*?

"* which is what mo board of directors must follow.

Sutor says they want to increase the diversity of skilled people and the inclusiveness of leadership "so when you look at community boards and community leadership, who do you not see?

And that's who we're trying to attract and give them the skills and the confidence to make their voice heard and to be a new leader."

This program is free to everyone because they didn't want to add on another barrier for those wanting to register.

If you sign up... you'll get a mentor to stick with you even after the class ends.

The first session begins september 16th then the other 3 will take place once a month after that.

They will all be done virtually through "zoom"