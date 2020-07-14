|
Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting
Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting
Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son.
