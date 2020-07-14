Global  
 

Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son.


Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Lionel Messi: Barcelona legend to stay at club

 Barcelona captain and all-time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi agrees to stay - 10 days after saying he wanted to leave.
BBC News
Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers [Video]

Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi avoids questions from the media as he arrives to speak with lawyers regarding his son's request to leave Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:46Published
Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers [Video]

Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers

Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo joins his father and lawyers to discuss the Barcelona forward's request to leave the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:25Published

Barcelona's 700m euro release clause not valid, says Messi's father

 Lionel Messi's father and agent tells La Liga that the 700m euro (£624m) release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract is not valid.
BBC News

Don't want to see Lionel Messi in Premier League, says Liverpool's Andy Robertson

 Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said he is not keen on seeing Lionel Messi arrive in the Premier League. Messi told FC Barcelona last week he wanted to..
WorldNews

Barcelona Barcelona City in Catalonia, Spain

Where will Lionel Messi be playing next season? Guillem Balague's analysis

 Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague talks to BBC Sport's Liam Loftus about Lionel Messi's potential exit from Barcelona, and some possible destinations..
BBC News
Love and care through a glass window [Video]

Love and care through a glass window

From behind the large windows of Barcelona's Centre Parc nursing home, elderly residents blow kisses, give virtual hugs and speak to loved ones on the other side of the glass using mobile phones.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published

Messi's father arrives in Barcelona for crunch exit talks

 Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, has arrived in Barcelona for showdown talks with the club's board after his son asked for his contract to be..
WorldNews

Ivan Rakitic rejoins Sevilla as Barcelona upheaval continues

 Ivan Rakitic is rejoining Sevilla six years after arriving at Barcelona, the Catalan club have announced. The Croat won four league titles, four Spanish Cups and..
WorldNews

Catalonia Catalonia Autonomous community in northeastern Spain

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Catalan politician suspects Spain tapped phone [Video]

Catalan politician suspects Spain tapped phone

A leading Catalonian separatist politician says he believes the Spanish state spied on him using Pegasus software, which has been linked to political surveillance elsewhere. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Lionel Messi's father hints he may stay at Barcelona for another year

Lionel Messi's father hints he may stay at Barcelona for another year Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, appeared to concede his son could remain at Barcelona...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsSoccerNews.comESPNDaily Star


Why Lionel Messi used a ‘burofax’ to tell Barcelona he wants to quit club

Why Lionel Messi used a ‘burofax’ to tell Barcelona he wants to quit club Lionel Messi has sent Barcelona a transfer request via burofax, with Manchester City reportedly...
Daily Star - Published

Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona talks on player's future ends in stalemate

Lionel Messi's father and agent met Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



'Messi staying at Barca unlikely' [Video]

'Messi staying at Barca unlikely'

Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill says there is too much ill-feeling for Lionel Messi to now decide to stay at Barcelona for another season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:01Published
Messi continues to discuss future with father [Video]

Messi continues to discuss future with father

Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill is Barcelona with the latest on Lionel Messi's future at the club and are Barcelona softening their stance with the player?

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published
Suarez visits Messi's home [Video]

Suarez visits Messi's home

Gary Cotterill reports from Barcelona as Luis Suarez visits Lionel Messi at home with the player's future at Barcelona still in doubt.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:08Published