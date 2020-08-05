Global  
 

Australia's economy goes down under with record, virus-led slump

Australia's economy goes down under with record, virus-led slump

Australia's economy goes down under with record, virus-led slump

A record plunge in consumption as the country went into lockdown led to its first recession in nearly 30 years.


Virus plunges Australia into first recession in nearly 30 years

SYDNEY: Australia tumbled into its first recession for almost three decades with its...
Bangkok Post - Published


First Australia recession in nearly 30 years

First Australia recession in nearly 30 years

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter, marking the start of a technical recession on Wednesday. Figures showed the economy shrank 7% in the three months to the end of..

Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession

Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the ONS figures confirm that "hard times arehere" as Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record. Thefigures showed the coronavirus pandemic sent..

Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers

Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers

Australia's Victoria state has announced a new record 725 Covid-19 cases, and15 deaths, on Wednesday. Victoria’s capital city Melbourne is preparing forall non-essential businesses to close as new..

