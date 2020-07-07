Labour leader criticises Prime Minister over IRA comment

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government has 'lurched from crisis to crisis' following a series of u-turns by ministers, and accused the government of wasting valuable time during the summer recess instead of preparing for a possible winter coronavirus outbreak. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision not to meet Covid-19 bereaved families, after agreeing to the meeting last week, due to a legal dispute between the family group and the government. In response to criticism on the matter, Mr Johnson accused opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer of scoring points and sowing division. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has returned Labour to being a “politically competitive”party which is in a position to win a general election, Tony Blair says. Theformer Labour leader and prime minister praised his successor’s performance inthe three months since he won the contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts to distance the party from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Labour has called on the UK government to push back the date of next year's GCSE and A-level exams in England to help students catch up after losing months of education because of the pandemic. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published