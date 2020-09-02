'Van de Beek to Man Utd imminent'
Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek before Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixture with Poland on Friday.
Rizky Rachmawan RT @ManUtdStuff: United’s interest in Grealish has effectively ended with the imminent signing of Donny van de Beek, the club found Villa’s… 2 minutes ago
سيفول حذق RT @MUFC_Malaysia: United’s interest in Grealish has effectively ended with the imminent signing of Donny van de Beek, the club found Villa… 25 minutes ago
Zhariq RT @OleSolskjaerSZN: Van De Beek to United all done ✅ Announcement is imminent #MUFC #WelcomeDonnny 36 minutes ago
Vic VAN DE BEEK TO UNITED 'IMMINENT🔥🔥🔥 38 minutes ago