Shweta Singh Kirti,sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared an emotional video of him on Instagram.



Related videos from verified sources Sushant's sister to Rhea: You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish my brother's image



Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, severely criticised Rhea Chakraborty in a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday, over an interview the latter gave the day.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:08 Published 5 days ago