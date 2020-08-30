Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut Request Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Vicky Kaushik to give blood sample for drug test

Alleging that there are rumours about actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik, being cocaine addicts, actress Kangana Ranaut has suggested that these Bollywood personalities should send their blood samples for drug test.

Kangana took to her verified Twitter account on Wednesday to make her allegation, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.


