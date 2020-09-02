North Alabama Football back to work

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

The Lions are working for their four-game season

On cam: north alabama football is back on the practice field, preparing for their october 3 kickoff to the season.

Vo: after the big south cancelled the conference schedule, the lions put together four games, to play in 2020.

Head coach chris willis says the players are amped after seeing the first college football game last saturday... sot: looking at the face there's games, we play southern miss this year, they play thursday.

Lot of good stuff going, so i think when we get more football played, it will get amplified that much higher."

Vo continues the lions lone home game this year is october 17 against jacksonville state.