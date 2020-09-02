Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Alabama Football back to work

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
North Alabama Football back to work
The Lions are working for their four-game season

On cam: north alabama football is back on the practice field, preparing for their october 3 kickoff to the season.

Vo: after the big south cancelled the conference schedule, the lions put together four games, to play in 2020.

Head coach chris willis says the players are amped after seeing the first college football game last saturday... sot: looking at the face there's games, we play southern miss this year, they play thursday.

Lot of good stuff going, so i think when we get more football played, it will get amplified that much higher."

Vo continues the lions lone home game this year is october 17 against jacksonville state.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

High school football team brings hope to Paradise, California, a year after deadly wildfire

A year ago, the small town of Paradise, California, was devastated by the deadly Camp Fire, but now...
CBS News - Published

All to play for - the new football season on BBC Wales

Get ready for the new football season with BBC Sport Wales - from our national sides to our clubs.
BBC News - Published

Discrimination in football: Reports to Kick It Out rise 42% in 2019-20 season

Reports of discrimination in English professional football rose 42% last season despite fans not...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How To Play Pro Football Challenge [Video]

How To Play Pro Football Challenge

The football season is right around the corner which means that the CBS Local Pro Football Challenge is back! Think you know which teams will be at the top of the standings and which ones will be..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:27Published
'England, Brazil setting the precedent' [Video]

'England, Brazil setting the precedent'

Other international governing bodies may follow England and Brazil's lead on equal pay, according to Rebecca Williams.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54Published
La Salle College High School Football Team Trying To Salvage Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns [Video]

La Salle College High School Football Team Trying To Salvage Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:57Published