Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carol Baskin joins Dancing with the Stars

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Carol Baskin joins Dancing with the Stars

Carol Baskin joins Dancing with the Stars

Carol Baskin will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season.

She's from the hit Netflix show Tiger King.

Dancing with the Stars airs right here on Channel 13

WITH THE STARS THIS SEASON.SHE'S FROM NETFLIX'S HIT SERIES'TIGER KING'.COMING UP ON GMA-- THE FULLLIST OF STARS FOR THE 29THSEASON WILL BE REVEALED.DANCING WITH THE STAR AIRSAFTER A BRIEF DIP TO THE UPPER90S YESTERDAY, THE HEAT COMESROARING BACKIN TIME FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND.WE START WEDNESDAY VERYPLEASANTLY IN THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MathewsSonya

Sonya Mathews Who had Carol Baskin joins Dancing With The Stars on their 2020 bingo card? #DancingWiththeStars #2020BingoCard 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and 'Cheer' coach cast in 'DWTS' Season 29 [Video]

Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and 'Cheer' coach cast in 'DWTS' Season 29

"Dancing with the Stars" will have a new host for Season 29.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:07Published
Tyra Banks sparks engagement rumours with new ring [Video]

Tyra Banks sparks engagement rumours with new ring

Tyra Banks has sparked engagement rumours after being spotted with a new ring.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host [Video]

Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host

Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” replacing Tom Bergeron.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:22Published