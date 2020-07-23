Global  
 

Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility

The EU's head of Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier says the UK must show thesame "flexibility and creativity" as the European Union if they are to reach adeal.

He also said the “economic Brexit” will have negative consequences, butsome of these can be minimised.


