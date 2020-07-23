Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility

Michel Barnier and David Frost meet for breakfast on Friday morning as the latest round of UK-EU talks come to an end. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely,” Michel Barnier said.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:28Published
European Union states could buy potential COVID-19 vaccines through a procurement scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, the EU Commission said in what appears to be a change in position. Joe Davies reports.