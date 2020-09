What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' mark Medina was on hand for Game 2 between the Celtic and Raptors and breaks down Toronto's frustration with the officiating.



Related videos from verified sources Antoine Walker on Celtics title run chances after leading semifinals against Raptors



Antoine Walker joins the show to discuss the Semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors. While Walker originally had more faith in the Raptors, he feels the Celtics can surely.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:20 Published 23 hours ago Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game



The Celtics and Raptors are considering boycotting their playoff series opener to protest a police shooting in Wisconsin. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago Todd Fuhrman: The Raptors dominance in the bubble will come to an end tonight



The Toronto Raptors face the Boston Celtics tonight. Todd Fuhrman thinks the Celtics will win outright as a short underdog against the Raptors. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:01 Published on August 7, 2020