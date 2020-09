Check This Out: Missile launch from Vandenberg Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:46s - Published 5 days ago The Air Force tested weapons systems from Vandenberg 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNARMED MISSILE OFFCALIFORNIA'S COAST FROM THEVANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE.CHECK THIS OUT.IN: ITEM 135, LAUNCHER CLOSUREDOOR OPEN.NATS OF ROCKET SOUNDSTHAT WAS A MINUTEMAN THREEINTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHINGFROM VANDENBERG.THE PURPOSE OF THE TEST --ACCORDING TO THE AIR FORCEGLOBAL STRIKE COMMAND -- WAS TOVERIFY THE SAFETY...SECURITY... EFFECTIVENESS... ANDRELIABILITY OF THE WEAPONSYSTEM.THE OPERATIONS GROUP COMMANDERCALLING THIS A QUOTE SUCCESSFULDEMONSTRATION OF OUR NATION'SCAPABILITY END QUOTE.





Space Daily - Published 3 days ago





