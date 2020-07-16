People are using Kylie Jenner skincare products to clean their bathrooms

Global  
 

For $24 a bottle, Kylie Jenner’s facial cleanser doesn’t come cheap.Surprisingly, the price tag is not the reason why customers have taken to TikTok to express their dissatisfaction with the product.The cause for the hate is that the cleanser allegedly turns from clear to a dark rust color within months of purchase.Thankfully, some more thrifty social media users have found a way to repurpose their Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash —.it apparently makes one hell of a bathroom cleaner.A TikTok user named Stephanie shared a video of herself using her browned facial cleanser —.which she purchased in October 2019 and wasn’t set to expire until October 2020 — to polish her sink


