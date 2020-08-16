Clear the Shelter event helps 700 pets get adopted
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Clear the Shelter event helps 700 pets get adopted
More than 700 pets were adopted thanks to the animal foundation's annual clear the shelter event.
This event happened in August.
Advertisement
FOUNDATIONS ANNUAL - CLEAR THESHELTER EVENT.THIS EVENT HAPPENED IN AUGUST.THE SHELTER WAIVED ALL FEES FORTHE PETS SIX MONTHS AND OLDER.THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION'S C-E-OSAYS...THEY'VE SEEN AN INCREASE IN THENUMBER OF ANIMALS COMING INTOTHE SHELTER LATELY.EVEN THOUGH THE EVENT IS OVER -PETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE.ADOPTIONS ARE BYAPPOINTMENT ONLY.TWO KIDS ARE MISSING-- AFTER