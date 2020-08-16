Global  
 

Clear the Shelter event helps 700 pets get adopted

More than 700 pets were adopted thanks to the animal foundation's annual clear the shelter event.

This event happened in August.

THE SHELTER WAIVED ALL FEES FOR THE PETS SIX MONTHS AND OLDER. THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION'S C-E-O SAYS...THEY'VE SEEN AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF ANIMALS COMING INTO THE SHELTER LATELY. EVEN THOUGH THE EVENT IS OVER - PETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE. ADOPTIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.




