Group of Tiger Sharks Feeding on Dead Humpback Whale

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:37s - Published
Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Exmouth, Western AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "We found this humpback whale which was about 14m long and had been dead for no longer than 3 hours.

More than 10 sharks had already found it and were doing everything they could to start tearing the flesh away.Seeing the massive layers of blubber was insane.

Seeing the sharks jumping out of the water and on top of the whale to try and get a good bite was insane.

Some of the tiger sharks were 4m long, almost as long as the boat.

It was an experience of a lifetime.

When we revisited the next day, they had stripped the whale's tale right down to the bones.

They were absolutely massive bones and it was stripped bare."


