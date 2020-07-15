More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action

At least five arrests have been made after Extinction Rebellion protestersblocked a road near to the Houses of Parliament. The campaigners sat in themiddle of the road next to Parliament Square to stop the traffic on Tuesdayafternoon. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vansparked nearby, while the rest of the group danced, chanted and cheered.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend the final Prime Minister's Questions before the summer recess in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addresses the House of Commons with the latest updates on efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Government's plans to ensure access to the world for any forthcoming vaccine.
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demand that MPs back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A protest has taken place in Parliament Square after an algorithm was used to determine the grades of A-level students with many losing out on university offers as a result. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.
The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision not to meet Covid-19 bereaved families, after agreeing to the meeting last week, due to a legal dispute between the family group and the government. In response to criticism on the matter, Mr Johnson accused opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer of scoring points and sowing division. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn