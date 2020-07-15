Global  
 

More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
There were more arrests in central London as hundreds of Extinction Rebellionsupporters gathered in and around Parliament Square as Boris Johnson headedinto the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.


Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion Environmental pressure group

We’re wasting our chance to tackle the climate emergency

 Extinction Rebellion activists take to the streets to demand government action on climate change (Picture: Reuters) This Government makes a habit of patting..
WorldNews

Extinction Rebellion protesters say they are ‘impossible’ for Johnson to ignore

 Climate change protesters said they are “impossible for Boris Johnson to ignore” as they began a second day of action in central London. Hundreds of..
WorldNews
Extinction Rebellion begins fresh series of UK climate protests [Video]

Protests calling for more action to tackle climate change returned to London's streets on Tuesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Arrests made as Extinction Rebellion begins 10 days of protest in London [Video]

At least five arrests have been made after Extinction Rebellion protestersblocked a road near to the Houses of Parliament. The campaigners sat in themiddle of the road next to Parliament Square to stop the traffic on Tuesdayafternoon. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vansparked nearby, while the rest of the group danced, chanted and cheered.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

The US economy needs more stimulus. Is any coming?

 London (CNN Business)Economists are still calling for another US stimulus package to boost the economy as Americans head into an uncertain fall. But it's not..
WorldNews

Virgin Atlantic set to seal rescue deal after London judge approves plan

 Virgin Atlantic's £1.2 billion rescue deal is set for completion this week after a London judge sanctioned the airline's restructuring plan in a court..
WorldNews

Today in History for September 2nd

 Highlights of this day in history: Japan signs surrender, officially ending World War II; Union forces occupy Atlanta during the Civil War; A great fire ravages..
USATODAY.com

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street ahead of PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend the final Prime Minister's Questions before the summer recess in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addresses the House of Commons with the latest updates on efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Government's plans to ensure access to the world for any forthcoming vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies [Video]

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Parliament Square Parliament Square square in London, United Kingdom

Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill [Video]

Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demand that MPs back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Students protest in London over downgraded A-level results [Video]

A protest has taken place in Parliament Square after an algorithm was used to determine the grades of A-level students with many losing out on university offers as a result. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along' [Video]

At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
PMQs: Blackford refutes allegations in PM holiday leak row [Video]

The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:12Published
PMQs: PM refused to meet bereaved due to legal issue [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision not to meet Covid-19 bereaved families, after agreeing to the meeting last week, due to a legal dispute between the family group and the government. In response to criticism on the matter, Mr Johnson accused opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer of scoring points and sowing division. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:15Published

Extinction Rebellion protesters say they are ‘impossible’ for Johnson to ignore

Extinction Rebellion protesters say they are ‘impossible’ for Johnson to ignore Climate change protesters said they are “impossible for Boris Johnson to ignore” as they began a...
WorldNews - Published


Extinction Rebellion protesters stage death scene In London [Video]

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Dozens arrested on second day of Extinction Rebellion protest in London [Video]

On day two (Wednesday, September 2) of their ‘uprising’, climate change group Extinction Rebellion blocked more roads around Parliament. The group is calling on MPs to support their proposed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:41Published
Day 2 of Extinction Rebellion protest in London, dozens more arrested as roads blocked [Video]

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published