Hometown Tours - Gibson Bay Golf Course

Lyssa High heads to the Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond Kentucky in this week's Hometown Tours!

C1 3 lyssa-host: hey, guys.

We are here in richmond, kentucky for our hometown tours, and i'm here with jason eberle.

He is the golf pro right here at gibson bay golf course.

Jason, thank you so much for joining us today.

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: oh, great, yeah.

Thank you for coming out.

Lyssa-host: now, first of all, we've got to talk about this bad boy right behind me here.

What is this?

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: yeah, so this a finn cycle.

Lyssa-host: okay.

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: what a finn cycle is, it's an electric bike that takes the place of a golf cart.

Lyssa-host: i love it.

That is so fantastic, and they carry the golf clubs on here.

It's an electric one, so how easy is it to ride for folks?

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: it's so easy.

The seat's low.it's just got simply a go and a stop, a brake and an accelerator.

It's very stable.

The seat's low, your feet touch the ground.

It's quick.

It makes golf way more fun.

You can drive it right up by the greens.

If it's wet, you can drive it right down the fairway.

It doesn't hurt anything.

It's just been a blast for us to get.

Lyssa-host: i've never seen one of these before, and you said that you're one of the only golf courses in kentucky thathas this right now.

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: that's right.

There's only a couple of other facilities that have these, none in central kentucky.

So if anyone wants to do something different, fun, great way to play golf, you've got to come try this.

Lyssa-host: that is awesome.

Okay, so let's talk about gibson bay golf course.

This is a beautiful course.

I've never been here before.

It's gorgeous.

What do you think makes gibson bay so special and unique?

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: well, it's municipally owned by the city of richmond, and ever since the project was started, the city's had so much pride in this facility.

We always have it in good shape.

The layout's really fun, like i said, the greens will be fast, the fairways are mowed.

I mean, everything's what i think golfers are looking for.

Lyssa-host: yeah, absolutely.

How far do people come to golf here?

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: well, we're right off i-75,so mostly it's local play, but with that interstate and things, we get people from canada, michigan, ohio, all over, come to richmond, just to play golf here.

Lyssa-host: that's fantastic.

Well, thank you so much for having us today.

It's a beautiful course, and you're going to actually let me ride the finn cycle, right?

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: that's right.

That's right.you're going to take it for a spin and you'll just see how easy it is and how fun it is.

Lyssa-host: you are a brave man.

I like you.

Well, thank you so much for having us.

Jason- golf pro at gibson bay golf course: okay.

Thank you very much.