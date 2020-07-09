Miley Cyrus honours late grandmother with Eagles cover

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her late grandmother during a virtual performance by playing her favourite Eagles tune, Take It To The Limit.


