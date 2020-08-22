Global  
 

Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:46s
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.


Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, Germany finds

 Germany tested the Russian opposition leader and found the same poison used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.
Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany [Video]

Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany

Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator whois one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on aflight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and was taken to hospital inthe Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. He waslater transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week saidthere were indications he had been poisoned.

Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Navalny

 BERLIN (AP) — The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the nerve..
Soviet-era nerve agent found in ailing Putin foe, Germany says

 Novichok was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal ​and his daughter in Britain.
Russia's Navalny poisoned with Novichok - German government

 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, German government says
Covid 19 coronavirus: Moscow mayor invites residents to trial vaccine

 The mayor of Moscow has invited residents to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine which Russia approved for use earlier this month.Officials described the move..
Germany: Nerve Agent Novichok Found in Russia's Navalny

The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei...
Russia's Alexei Navalny poisoned with nerve agent Novichok, Germany says

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack and poisoned with the Soviet-era...
Navalny poison 'without doubt' novichok type [Video]

Navalny poison 'without doubt' novichok type

Hospital tests have shown Putin critic Alexei Navalny was 'without doubt' poisoned with a nerve agent from the novichok group.

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin [Video]

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill..

