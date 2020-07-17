|
Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview
Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre
A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.
Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the success of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of City losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.
Leeds promoted to the Premier League
Leeds will play Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years.Marco Bielsa's side were promoted after second-placed West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield.
