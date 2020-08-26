PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel

The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers.
More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover on Tuesday morning and BorderForce remains active in the English Channel.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police's central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful.
A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019. Sacoolas has been charged with causing the 19-year-old's death bydangerous driving, following the crash outside RAF Croughton inNorthamptonshire. But the 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity and was ableto return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. Sincethen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab havecalled for Ms Sacoolas' extradition, a request which has been rejected by USofficials. The Dunn family have continued to campaign for a trial in the UKand the US, and have also launched a High Court battle with the ForeignOffice, accusing Mr Raab of perverting the course of justice. In a letter toHome Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, the Dunnfamily’s constituency MP Andrea Leadsom requested a "virtual trial" for MsSacoolas.
