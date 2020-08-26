PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel

The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers.

Report by Connerv.

