UK PM Boris Johnson avoids Extinction Rebellion protest by using side entrance

PM Boris Johnson has been spotted using a seldom-used side entrance to make his way between Parliamentary buildings this afternoon.

He was spotted driving out of Derby Gate on the side of Portcullis House rather than the main Parliamentary gates in Westminster - where Extinction Rebellion protests are underway.

Hundreds of activists gathered in Westminster, London in an attempt to block access routes into Parliament.

The group is calling on MPs to support their proposed climate and ecological emergency bill.