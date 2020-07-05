Indian hospital overcrowded as COVID-19 cases soar

Footage shows an overcrowded hospital in New Delhi, India, on August 30, as the country battles surging numbers of Covid-19 patients.

The video was recorded at the government-run Safdarjung Hospital.

The filmer said that doctors are ''giving priority to coronavirus patients''.

He added: ''The other patients are getting treatment in overcrowded and messy conditions, even some are getting treatment on floors.'' India has recorded 3.77 million cases of the coronavirus - the third highest in the world behind Brazil and the U.S.