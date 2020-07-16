Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 week ago

Michael and Kristine Barnett have had six felony counts dismissed by a Tippecanoe County judge.

6 felony neglect charges in the Barnett case have been dismissed by a Tippecanoe County judge

Michael and kristine barnett's child neglect case.

News 18's meredith hackler joins us live outside of the tippecanoe county courthouse to break down what this means.

Meredith?

Marlee this case has been making headlines since last year..

And while these charges being dismissed for the barnetts..

Is a win for them... the case isn't over just yet.

As we previously reported the former couple had been charged in a years- long investigation.

They were accused of abandoning a girl in a lafayette apartment and then leaving for canada.

Prosecutors say michael and kristine barnett also legally changed the ukrainian girl's presumed age from 8-years-old to 22- years-old.

On tuesday tippecanoe county judge steven myers ruled to dismiss counts 1-6 of felony neglect.

The reasoning for the dismissal has to do with natalia's age change.

According to court documents the 2017 marion court decision to change the couple's former daughter natalia's age to 22 years of age was binding upon the state.

This ruling was made because the state of indiana had the opportunity to participate in the proceedings to challenge the age change but did not.

Therefore all charges related to neglect in regards to natalia's age have been dismissed.

The couple does still face two felony charges..

But the punishment for those charges is much less then the ones that were dismissed.

I spoke with terrance kinnard he believes that the state will appeal judge myers ruling to dismiss these charges.

We have the full notice of dismissal on our website if you would like to read it.

Live at the tippecanoe county court house meredith hckler news 18.

Balint- few