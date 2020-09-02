Video Credit: WTHI - Published 53 seconds ago

People are starting the conversation about Colorectal cancer after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The death of Chadwick Boseman sparks a new conversation on Colon cancer awareness

People are starting the conversation about "colon cancer"... that's after the death... of actor... "chadwick boseman".

He died at the age of 43..

After a 4-year struggle with the illness.

As news 10's jordan kudisch explains... it's a tough reminder to be proactive about your health.

Testing..

Going to the doctor..

It can be intimidating.

But gastroenterolgist..

Rajiv sharma says..

Don't let that be the deciding factor on whether your health gets put at risk.

"please get checked, be smart, be intelligent, be proactive.

Do not gamble with your life, do not gamble with your life or the life of loved ones.

Colonoscopys are very safe."

"boseman" famously known for his role as "black panther"..

And "jackie robinson" ..

Died because of the vicious effects of cancer.

His death serves as a reminder that "your" health is priorty.

Dr. sharma told me that the average american should get a colonoscopy by the age of 5-0.

But..

If you have a family history..

Or other conditions..

The age ups to 4-5.

The cancer typically affects older adults..

But can happen at any age.

That's why dr. sharma says prevenative measures are so important.

In the next half hour-- ill dive into family history..

And why dr. sharma says it could play a role in your need for check-ups.

Reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news