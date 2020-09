Miami-Dade Schools Continues To Fend Off Cyberattacks Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Miami-Dade Schools Continues To Fend Off Cyberattacks Miami-Dade students and teachers were hoping for a better Day 3 after software technical issues and cyberattacks caused problems on the first two days of the new school year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend