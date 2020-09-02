Hasan was saved by a stream sniping troll during Twitch's Fall Guys tournament

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and his team were struggling during the Twitch Rivals Fall Guys tourney until they received help from an unexpected ally.Twitch Rivals is a tournament series hosted by Twitch itself with an informal format.An alleged stream sniper (someone who stalks a streamer’s games, typically in order to harass them) who was sabotaging Hasan in earlier games had a change of heart.When Hasan appealed to the stream sniper for help, they apparently heard and grabbed onto another player who was posed to win.buying Hasan enough time to cinch the victory.

It was a rare moment when a stream sniper actually helped a streamer win rather than impeding them.the mysterious ninja-costumed sniper who secured Hasan the crown was actually trolling the streamer in all his previous games that day.Unfortunately, Hasan’s team wasn’t able to go the distance.Castro1021’s team won the tournament with a first place prize of $7,000