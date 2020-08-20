Jake Auchincloss, Jesse Mermell Race For Kennedy's House Seat Too Close To Call

Wren Wallis MA D4 congressional seat still up for grabs as of now. I'm resigned to the fact Ihssane Leckey's out, but I had hig… https://t.co/yvVPByFWya 6 minutes ago
Anaridis Rodriguez RT @LiamWBZ: BREAKING: Decision Desk projects that Jake Auchincloss has won the Democratic primary for the Fourth Congressional District, n… 24 minutes ago
Brookline Chronicle UPDATE: We're thrilled to announce that Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) is now slightly up on Jesse Mermell (… https://t.co/2O5rCpBjcY 36 minutes ago
Newton Graphic UPDATE: We're thrilled to announce that Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) is now slightly up on Jesse Mermell (… https://t.co/DDgqhaVidm 48 minutes ago
Ross Trivisonno RT @stephanie_murr: #MA04 contest to replace Kennedy still hasn’t been called.
Jesse Mermell, locked in a two-way race with Jake Auchincl… 51 minutes ago
Lord Chancellor RT @Elections_Daily: Elections Daily Projection, 11:12 AM:
We can now project that Jake Auchincloss will beat Jesse Mermell and multiple o… 54 minutes ago
WBUR The race for Joe Kennedy III's seat in the 4th congressional district is still up in the air, with Newton City Coun… https://t.co/tsXpyhzeNx 1 hour ago
Elections Daily Elections Daily Projection, 11:12 AM:
We can now project that Jake Auchincloss will beat Jesse Mermell and multipl… https://t.co/YADSaVAmOW 1 hour ago
Jesse Mermell Holds Slim Lead Over Jake Auchincloss In Race For Joe Kennedy's Congressional SeatWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Markey-Kennedy Senate Race Puts Spotlight On Massachusetts Primary ElectionWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Kennedy For U.S. SenateHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday she is endorsing Rep. Joe Kennedy III over incumbent Ed Markey in the upcoming Massachusetts Senate primary. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller discusses what it means..