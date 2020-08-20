Global  
 

Jake Auchincloss, Jesse Mermell Race For Kennedy's House Seat Too Close To Call

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Jake Auchincloss, Jesse Mermell Race For Kennedy's House Seat Too Close To Call
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

invisibleinkie

Wren Wallis MA D4 congressional seat still up for grabs as of now. I'm resigned to the fact Ihssane Leckey's out, but I had hig… https://t.co/yvVPByFWya 6 minutes ago

Anaridis

Anaridis Rodriguez RT @LiamWBZ: BREAKING: Decision Desk projects that Jake Auchincloss has won the Democratic primary for the Fourth Congressional District, n… 24 minutes ago

BrooklineChron

Brookline Chronicle UPDATE: We're thrilled to announce that Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) is now slightly up on Jesse Mermell (… https://t.co/2O5rCpBjcY 36 minutes ago

NewtonGraphic

Newton Graphic UPDATE: We're thrilled to announce that Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) is now slightly up on Jesse Mermell (… https://t.co/DDgqhaVidm 48 minutes ago

RossTrivisonno

Ross Trivisonno RT @stephanie_murr: #MA04 contest to replace Kennedy still hasn’t been called. Jesse Mermell, locked in a two-way race with Jake Auchincl… 51 minutes ago

GascoyneRobert

Lord Chancellor RT @Elections_Daily: Elections Daily Projection, 11:12 AM: We can now project that Jake Auchincloss will beat Jesse Mermell and multiple o… 54 minutes ago

WBUR

WBUR The race for Joe Kennedy III's seat in the 4th congressional district is still up in the air, with Newton City Coun… https://t.co/tsXpyhzeNx 1 hour ago

Elections_Daily

Elections Daily Elections Daily Projection, 11:12 AM: We can now project that Jake Auchincloss will beat Jesse Mermell and multipl… https://t.co/YADSaVAmOW 1 hour ago


Jesse Mermell Holds Slim Lead Over Jake Auchincloss In Race For Joe Kennedy's Congressional Seat [Video]

Jesse Mermell Holds Slim Lead Over Jake Auchincloss In Race For Joe Kennedy's Congressional Seat

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:46Published
Markey-Kennedy Senate Race Puts Spotlight On Massachusetts Primary Election [Video]

Markey-Kennedy Senate Race Puts Spotlight On Massachusetts Primary Election

WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:21Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Kennedy For U.S. Senate [Video]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Kennedy For U.S. Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday she is endorsing Rep. Joe Kennedy III over incumbent Ed Markey in the upcoming Massachusetts Senate primary. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller discusses what it means..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:35Published