Jake Auchincloss, Jesse Mermell Race For Kennedy's House Seat Too Close To Call



Tweets about this Wren Wallis MA D4 congressional seat still up for grabs as of now. I'm resigned to the fact Ihssane Leckey's out, but I had hig… https://t.co/yvVPByFWya 6 minutes ago Anaridis Rodriguez RT @LiamWBZ: BREAKING: Decision Desk projects that Jake Auchincloss has won the Democratic primary for the Fourth Congressional District, n… 24 minutes ago Brookline Chronicle UPDATE: We're thrilled to announce that Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) is now slightly up on Jesse Mermell (… https://t.co/2O5rCpBjcY 36 minutes ago Newton Graphic UPDATE: We're thrilled to announce that Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) is now slightly up on Jesse Mermell (… https://t.co/DDgqhaVidm 48 minutes ago Ross Trivisonno RT @stephanie_murr: #MA04 contest to replace Kennedy still hasn’t been called. Jesse Mermell, locked in a two-way race with Jake Auchincl… 51 minutes ago Lord Chancellor RT @Elections_Daily: Elections Daily Projection, 11:12 AM: We can now project that Jake Auchincloss will beat Jesse Mermell and multiple o… 54 minutes ago WBUR The race for Joe Kennedy III's seat in the 4th congressional district is still up in the air, with Newton City Coun… https://t.co/tsXpyhzeNx 1 hour ago Elections Daily Elections Daily Projection, 11:12 AM: We can now project that Jake Auchincloss will beat Jesse Mermell and multipl… https://t.co/YADSaVAmOW 1 hour ago