Mulatto's 10 Minute Beauty Routine For a Studio Session Look
Video Credit: Allure Magazine - Duration: 10:05s - Published
Mulatto's 10 Minute Beauty Routine For a Studio Session Look
Mulatto shows us how to pull off her 10 minute makeup routine.
Just before hitting the studio, Big Latto shows how she puts together a gorgeous quick look.
Sit down with her as she explains how her journey with makeup began in the 5th grade and how her parents have always encouraged her to creatively express herself.