Bob Rohrman, Famed Chicago Area Car Dealer, Dies At 87 Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Bob Rohrman, Famed Chicago Area Car Dealer, Dies At 87 Bob Rohrman, the good-humored car dealer who lit up TV screens in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin for decades, has died. 0

